|
|
Leonard "John" Bowers
On July 14, 2019 Leonard "John" Bowers of Canton, Age 68, passed away surrounded by his loving wife and family following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in 1959 to the late Kenneth and Mary Bowers. He attended Perry High School, served his country during the Vietnam War, as a Sergeant-Green Beret in the US Army.
Preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Mary Bowers and MaryAnn Dungan, (sister). Survived by his loving wife, Karen (Snow) Bowers, and beloved dog, Sadie; sons, Brent (Annie) Bowers, Brett (Krysti) Bowers; grandchildren, Zoe, Zach, Braden, Matthew, and Logan; sisters, Dana (Tom) Brost, Becky (Jerry) Morris, Lori Fowler, Jill Glover (Richard Jones); brothers, Fred Bowers of Colorado, Tony (Karen) Bowers; and lifelong friend, Sam Frisone; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. John loved riding his Harley, working on his Corvette, rooting for the Green Bay Packers, spending time helping others, telling stories and loving his family. He was involved with F.L.O.C.K. (For Love of Christ's Kids) and was dedicated to supporting . John was a great husband, father, loving brother, and devoted friend who will be fondly remembered by everyone whose lives he touched with is laugh and sense of humor. We will never forget him for the love he has shown to all of us. We will miss his smile and friendly nature always. The Family would like to thank all the caregivers at Woodlawn Compassionate Care Center and a very special thanks to John's sister-in-law, Beth Davis, for her kind care during his illness.
Graveside Internment service will be Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Richville Community Cemetery located at 6299 Richville Drive, Canton, Ohio. Rev Bruce Roth officiating Please join us for a celebration of his life following the service. In Lieu of Flowers, donations can be made to .
Rossi Family Funeral Home. Inc. 330-492-5830
Published in The Repository on Aug. 11, 2019