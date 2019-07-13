|
Leonard "Lenny" E. Novelli
age 71 of Aurora, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Canton on May 25, 1948 to the late Nick and Kathleen Novelli. Lenny was a 1966 graduate of Canton Central Catholic, and went on to graduate from Rutgers University and Penn State, where he received his MBA. He was a very talented athlete, earning many honors in his playing days. He also played for Rutgers University, where in 1969 he was honored to participate in the 100th Anniversary game of College Football between Rutgers and Princeton. After his schooling, Lenny began work at Monarch Rubber, in Hartville, until its closure. Then he moved on to working for Aero Controlex as Purchasing Director, retiring after 34 years.
He will be dearly missed by brother, David (Lory) Novelli of Canton; sister, Mary Ann (Jeff) Bartels of North Canton; nieces and nephews, Ryan Bartels, Katie (Rob) Else, Christopher Novelli and Julianne Novelli. Lenny will also be greatly missed by many lifelong friends.
Family and friends will be received at the Rossi Family Funeral Home on Monday, July 15th from 6 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 16th at St. Anthony/ All Saints Parish at 10 a.m., with Rev. Fr. Thomas Kraszewski as celebrant. Interment will follow in North Lawn Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Rutgers University Foundation/Football Program (335 George St., Liberty Plaza New Brunswick, New Jersey 08901) in memory of Leonard Novelli, class of 1970.
Rossi (330)492-5830
Published in The Repository on July 13, 2019