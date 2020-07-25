1/
LEONARD J. BOMBA Sr.
1926 - 2020
Leonard J. Bomba, Sr.

93, of North Lawrence, passed away peacefully at his home with his family at his side on Thursday morning, July 23, 2020. Born December 28, 1926, in Archibald, Pennsylvania, a son to the late Walter and Anna (Salamon) Bomba, Leonard was an honorably discharged Veteran of the US Naval Service. He retired from the former Tyson Roller Bearing Co. in Massillon and had been an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting and fishing. As a provider and protector, he set his family at the center of his life. He was a loving husband and a devoted dad, grandpa and great-grandpa.

Preceded in death by his parents, siblings and his wife, Dorothy (Marceric) Bomba. Leonard is survived by his daughters: Julie Shoemaker, Theresa Stevens, Vicky (Mark) McCleary and Lenore (Fred) Kemp, all of Massillon; and son, Leonard J. Bomba, Jr., of North Lawrence, with whom he resided. Also surviving are nine treasured grandchildren and three precious great-grandchildren.

The family will mark Leonard's passing with a private service and burial on Monday, July 27, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home in Massillon. Your memories and condolences are always welcome and may be added to our on-line guestbook at:

www.atkinsonfeucht.com



330-833-4193


Published in The Repository on Jul. 25, 2020.
July 24, 2020
VICKY & FAMILY, SO SORRY TO HEAR ABOUT YOUR DAD!
WE KNOW ITS HARD BUT THERES NO MORE SUFFERING! Condolences. TIM & DEB CAIN
Debbie Cain
Friend
