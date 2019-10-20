|
|
Leonard J. Miller
age 77, passed away Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was born in Canton, Ohio on Oct. 1, 1942. Graduate of Timken High School in 1960. Retired from Canton Elevator where he was Manager of Estimating.
Preceded in death by his parents, Dominic "Tuffy" and Florence (Manack) Miller, and older brother Ernie. Survived by wife, Barbara of 56 years; daughter, Rose (Scott) Freed; sons, Leonard (Miller Jr.) Migliozzi, Joseph (Melissa) Miller, James (Lorrie) Miller; 11 grandsons, and one great-grandson; brothers, David and Larry Miller. Leonard enjoyed nature and the outdoors, hunting, and especially fishing. He was happiest when with his best buddy Jon Huck.
Private services will be held and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. To share a memory or send condolences, visit us at: www.SchneebergerFuneral.com
Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Oct. 20, 2019