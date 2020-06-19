LEONARD L. MAYLE
1927 - 2020
Leonard L. Mayle

93, of Louisville, peacefully transitioned into his Saviors Arms in his home the morning of June 17, 2020 surrounded by his family. Born in Elizabeth, West Virginia on April 17, 1927, a son of the late Riley, Sr. and Laura (Holbert) Mayle, also preceded in death by three brothers: Eugene Mayle, Raymond Mayle, Bernard Mayle; two sisters, Freda Mae Caldwell and Annabelle Dilworth. A World War II Army Veteran he retired from Republic Steel & LTV after 43 years and 8 months. Leonard enjoyed gardening, square dancing, socializing, eating good food as well as providing and caring for his family and friends. He was a father figure to many children throughout his life, always delivering and sharing his harvest from his garden.

Survived by wife of 57 years, Flo Ann Mayle; two daughters, Lessie (Chester) Mayle-Parsons, Alice (Larry) Martin, both of Louisville; sister, Gertrude Logan of Belpre; brother, Riley, Jr. (Anne) Mayle of Canton; three grandchildren: Tiffany, Stephanie, Leann; six great grandchildren: Tionna, Staija, Caullier, Sarah, Cynsear, Allison; special neice, Lori Hatkowski of Toledo; and also a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 22nd., at 11 AM in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastors Ron Mayle and Al V. Walker officiating. Burial will follow at Warstler Cemetery. Friends and family may call Sunday, June 21st from 6 PM to 8 PM also in the funeral home. You may add your condolences on our website: www.waltner-simchak.com

Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293

Published in The Repository on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
JUN
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

