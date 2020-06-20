Leonard L. Mayle
93, of Louisville, peacefully transitioned into his
Saviors Arms in his home the morning of June 17, 2020.
Funeral services will be held Monday, June 22nd., at 11 AM in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastors Ron Mayle and Al V. Walker officiating. Burial will follow at Warstler Cemetery.
Friends and family may call Sunday, June 21st., from 6 PM to 8 PM also in the funeral home.
www.waltner-simchak.com
Waltner-SIMCHAK
Funeral Home
Locally Owned Since 1917
330-455-0293
93, of Louisville, peacefully transitioned into his
Saviors Arms in his home the morning of June 17, 2020.
Funeral services will be held Monday, June 22nd., at 11 AM in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastors Ron Mayle and Al V. Walker officiating. Burial will follow at Warstler Cemetery.
Friends and family may call Sunday, June 21st., from 6 PM to 8 PM also in the funeral home.
www.waltner-simchak.com
Waltner-SIMCHAK
Funeral Home
Locally Owned Since 1917
330-455-0293
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 20, 2020.