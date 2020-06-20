Leonard L. Mayle93, of Louisville, peacefully transitioned into hisSaviors Arms in his home the morning of June 17, 2020.Funeral services will be held Monday, June 22nd., at 11 AM in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastors Ron Mayle and Al V. Walker officiating. Burial will follow at Warstler Cemetery.Friends and family may call Sunday, June 21st., from 6 PM to 8 PM also in the funeral home.Waltner-SIMCHAKFuneral HomeLocally Owned Since 1917330-455-0293