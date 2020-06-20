LEONARD L. MAYLE
Leonard L. Mayle

93, of Louisville, peacefully transitioned into his

Saviors Arms in his home the morning of June 17, 2020.

Funeral services will be held Monday, June 22nd., at 11 AM in the Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home with Pastors Ron Mayle and Al V. Walker officiating. Burial will follow at Warstler Cemetery.

Friends and family may call Sunday, June 21st., from 6 PM to 8 PM also in the funeral home.

Published in The Repository on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
21
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
JUN
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
