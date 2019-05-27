|
Leonard Overholt
91, was taken home to be with His Savior and Lord at home on May 24, 2019 in the presence of his loving family. He was born on October 17, 1927, in Hartville, OH to John H. and Mattie (Byler) Overholt. He was married to Amanda Sommers on June 26, 1949. He was known as a pastor and a master carpenter. He taught the trade to his sons and many other carpenters. He, also, did some farming on the side. His health failed in the last few months. He rejoiced that he was able to testify for his Precious Lord as long as he did. His favorite activities were Bible study and prayer. He enjoyed God's Word very much, and he shared it with all who would listen.
He is survived by his faithful and loving wife, with whom he would have celebrated seventy (70) years of marriage on June 26th. Also surviving are six children from this union: Patricia (married to Joseph Hochstetler), Ruth (married to Ronald Border), Philip (married to Sarah Yoder), John (married to Linda Troyer), Joseph (married to Ruth Tice), and Christine (married to Sylvan Weaver). There are twenty-three grandchildren and fifty-four great-grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly. He prayed earnestly for their spiritual welfare. He is also survived by a brother and sister-in-law, Walter (Dorothy) Overholt and two sisters, Mary (Roman) Wagler, Sadie (Calvin) Troyer. Also, three sisters-in-law survive - Esther (Paul) Overholt, Dorothy (Mark) Overholt, and Mary (Merle) Overholt. His parents, three brothers (Paul, Mark, and Merle), a sister-in-law (Mary Overholt), two infant siblings, and two infant grandchildren preceded him in death. Leonard was ordained as a minister in the Maple Grove Conservative Mennonite Church in Hartville, OH in June 1953. He later accompanied Bishop Roman Miller in starting the Hartville Conservative Mennonite Church. He also served in several mission outreaches. He was asked to go to Minerva, OH, to help the new church forming there. Eventually, the group became affiliated with the Beachy Amish constituency. Later Leonard was ordained as Bishop of the group in Minerva. He served for a time as Bishop for several churches in Costa Rica, Belize, Ohio, Florida, South Carolina, and Virginia. He was appointed to the first Beachy Bishop Oversight Committee and traveled widely with other Bishops in the U.S., Central America, and Canada to help in church work. After retiring from Bishop responsibilities, he helped in the organization of Calvary Chapel in Louisville, OH, where he served as a valued advisor for ten years. In the last couple of years, he rejoined the Hartville Conservative Mennonite Church, where he delighted to be with his family and long-time friends.
Calling hours will be at the Hartville Conservative Mennonite Church on Tuesday, May 28th from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 PM with the funeral service on Wednesday, May 29th at 10:00 AM at the Hartville Conservative Mennonite Church. Eugene Sommers and Mark Wagler will be officiating at the church. Burial will be at the Walnut Grove Cemetery with Wallace Byler officiating.
