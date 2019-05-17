Home

Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
330-492-5830
Calling hours
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Rossi Funeral Home Inc
730 30th Street NW
Canton, OH 44709
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Little Flower Catholic Parish
Leonard Vukmanovich


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leonard Vukmanovich Obituary
Leonard Vukmanovich 1935-2019

84, of North Canton, died Friday May 10, 2019 at 9 p.m. at Compassionate Care Center. He was born on April 24, 1935 in Altoona, Pa. Leonard was a member of Little Flower Catholic Church in Canton. He was a store manager at W.T. Grants and co-founder of V-ROCK SHOP. He and his wife Margaret started the hobby back in 1968 and went into business full time in 1975. After starting in their basement and doing shows for three years, they opened their first full time retail store in Gold Circle Mall in 1978. He retired in 1998, but enjoyed coming to help the family business. Leonard enjoyed watching old westerns, sports, spending time with his family, and loved working on his yard.

Survivors include his wife of 60+ years, Margaret Vukmanovich; a step brother, Sonny Vukmanovich; a daughter, Anna Marie Chickos; a son, Gerald Vukmanovich (Lora); five grandchildren, Davis Vukmanovich, Roseanna Chickos Redfern (Sean), Saralyn Chickos Scherley (Chris), Matthew Vukmanovich, and Julie Vukmanovich; and five great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death was his son, David A. Vukmanovich; and son-in-law, Joseph M. Chickos. He loved his family dearly and he will be sincerely missed. We are grateful to have had him in our lives. He many family trips we took together left impressions on our hearts on how much he loved sharing memories with us.

Calling hours will be held at the Rossi Family Funeral Home in Canton on Sunday, May 19th from 2 to 4 p.m. Funeral mass will be held at Little Flower Catholic Parish on Monday, May 20th at 10 a.m., following with internment at North Lawn Cemetery in Canton.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on May 17, 2019
