Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
LERA JEANNETTE GESSNER


1925 - 2019
LERA JEANNETTE GESSNER Obituary
Lera Jeannette Gessner

age 94, of Jackson Township, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. She was born in Massillon on March 16, 1925, the daughter of the late Robert and Elda (Teeple) Rowe. She was raised on a family farm and graduated from Massillon Washington High School. Lera lived 75 years in her home, spending 35 years married to Charles R. Gessner. Together they raised three daughters and one son. Lera enjoyed working at Nickels Bakery and especially enjoyed her co-workers there. Family was most important. "Gram" as she was named by her family, loved babysitting her six grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. In her spare time she enjoyed baking her special cut out cookies for them. Her hobbies included cooking, sewing, making quilts for all her grandchildren, tending to her flower gardens and feeding the birds and squirrels.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles R. Gessner; daughter, Nancy Joy Gonzales; son, Kerry Charles Gessner; sisters, Geraldine Hoagland and Glenna Sandy; and brothers, Dale Boyer and Bob Rowe.

She is survived by her daughters, Holly Henderson and Penny (Terry) Seibert; grandchildren: Randy Henderson, Aaron Kelly, Heather Steggell, Nicole Netzly, Joy Diaz, and Shane Seibert;

11 great grandchildren; son-in-law, Ben Gonzales; and nieces

and nephews.

A private graveside service will be held at Green Lawn Cemetery in Wilmot at a later date.

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home,

(330) 833-4839
Published in The Repository on June 17, 2019
