1/1
Leroy Frederick Copeland
1968 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leroy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leroy Frederick Copeland

51 of Canton, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on July 15, 2020. Leroy was born Dec. 15, 1968 in Canton to the Late Leroy Copeland and Irene Bentley. Leroy was a graduate of Timken Sr HS. He loved sports. He enjoyed dancing and having a good time and just loved people.

In addition to his parents he's preceded in death by his brothers, Roger and Chivas Copeland. He leaves to cherish his sister, Rhea Bentley; brother, Dustin Bentley and host of relatives and friends.

Reed Funeral Home

Canton Chapel

330-477-6721

wwww.reedfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

6 entries
July 23, 2020
To the Bentley Family, I send our deepest, heartfelt condolences to each of you. Also praying that you lean not on your own understanding, but lean on God for comfort and peace. Take comfort that Leroy is resting in the arms of God suffering no more.
The Ducksworth Family
Debra Ducksworth
Friend
July 22, 2020
Le was a very beautiful person inside and out he loved everyone and was always happy I’m sending love and prayers to his sister and brother and the rest of the Bentley and Copland family god bless you all
Octavia shipp
Family
July 22, 2020
Rest peacefully Leroy. My condolences to the Rhea, Dustin and the entire family. May God comfort you today and always for he will be missed.

With Love,
Sheirra Haines
Sheirra Haines
Friend
July 22, 2020
RIP Cope we had lots of fun back in the day on second street. my condolences to the family.
Brian Horne
Friend
July 22, 2020
fly high leroy. you earned your wings
Jackie gilmore
Friend
July 21, 2020
So sorry to hear about the passing of Leroy I always took the time to talk with him every since the time working at the drive thru on tusc very cool and funny guy just seen him not to long ago said he was hungry so I bought him a couple of sandwiches May GOD continue to Bless the family as they grieve the lost of their love one
DOC ROBINSON
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved