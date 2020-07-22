Leroy Frederick Copeland
51 of Canton, Ohio passed away unexpectedly on July 15, 2020. Leroy was born Dec. 15, 1968 in Canton to the Late Leroy Copeland and Irene Bentley. Leroy was a graduate of Timken Sr HS. He loved sports. He enjoyed dancing and having a good time and just loved people.
In addition to his parents he's preceded in death by his brothers, Roger and Chivas Copeland. He leaves to cherish his sister, Rhea Bentley; brother, Dustin Bentley and host of relatives and friends.
