Leslie Allan Wade
Age 91, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and a child of God, was called home by our Lord on Saturday, November 7, 2020. He was born May 12, 1929 in Hammond, Ind. to the late Jess and Blanche Wade. Les was an Army Veteran serving in the Korean War. He was a longtime member of the Paris Israel Church, where he taught Sunday School for 42 years and served as a member and president of the of the consistory, a worship musician and singer for St. Luke's Lutheran Community in Minerva, a longtime member/president of the Paris Memorial & Community Association and a founding member of Paris Crimewatch. He was retired as the owner of Wades Hot Oil Service; he was also a former employee of Republic Steel and Haughton Elevator. Les was an avid hunter and fisherman, he loved to travel (he and his wife, Audrey visited all 50 states), a musician and square dance caller (especially for Paris Memorial Day celebrations), and Bible study and sharing his love of Jesus and the promise of salvation.
Les is survived by his wife of 70 years, Audrey (Gill) Wade; a daughter, Jolene (Jay) Moody; two sons, Gregory (Rose) Wade, Blane Wade, a sister, Carol Blackledge; eight grandchildren, Jennifer Wade (Tiffany Crow), Scott Haws, Laila Hummel, Jason (Erin) Haws, Jason (Michelle) Wade, Joshua (Nicole) Wade, Stefanie (Isaac) Hirt, Nicole (Matthew) Halvorson; grandson-in-law, Paul Nero and 16 great-grandchildren, Owen, Wyatt, Adrian, Brenden, Ian, Elliana, Emma, Andrew, Audrey, Brandon, Josleen, Alton, Ada, Anneliese, Oliver and Eliza. He was preceded in death by two beloved granddaughters, Lisa Raber and Kimberly Nero; a sister, Joanne Simmons and a brother, David Wade.
A private family graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Paris Israel Church, 12583 Lisbon St NE, Paris, OH 44669, Paris Memorial and Community Assoc, 13768 Lisbon St SE, Paris, OH 44669 or St. Luke's Lutheran Community, 4301 Woodale Ave SE, Minerva, OH. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com
Stier-Israel Funeral Home
330-875-1414