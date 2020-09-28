Leslie E. Nussbaum73, of Dalton, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. Leslie was born on November 26, 1946 in Massillon, the son of the late Loris and Viola (Shorb) Nussbaum. He was a lifelong resident of the area and a 1966 graduate of Tuslaw High School. Leslie was a United States Army veteran. After a career in construction, he worked in maintenance at Barberton Post Office and retired after 18 years of service. Leslie loved camping, working in his yard and taking care of his cars. He was very patriotic and truly loved spending time with his family.Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Vance and Marion Nussbaum. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Garvin) Nussbaum whom he shared 53 years of marriage; children, Stephanie (John) Beltz, and Christopher (Emily) Nussbaum; grandchildren, Hollie and William Beltz, and Hannah and Hayden Nussbaum; and brother, Lee (Marlene) Nussbaum.A private celebration of Leslie's life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Brookfield Cemetery. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family atPaquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home& Crematory(330) 833-4839