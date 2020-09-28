1/1
Leslie E. Nussbaum
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leslie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leslie E. Nussbaum

73, of Dalton, passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020. Leslie was born on November 26, 1946 in Massillon, the son of the late Loris and Viola (Shorb) Nussbaum. He was a lifelong resident of the area and a 1966 graduate of Tuslaw High School. Leslie was a United States Army veteran. After a career in construction, he worked in maintenance at Barberton Post Office and retired after 18 years of service. Leslie loved camping, working in his yard and taking care of his cars. He was very patriotic and truly loved spending time with his family.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Vance and Marion Nussbaum. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl (Garvin) Nussbaum whom he shared 53 years of marriage; children, Stephanie (John) Beltz, and Christopher (Emily) Nussbaum; grandchildren, Hollie and William Beltz, and Hannah and Hayden Nussbaum; and brother, Lee (Marlene) Nussbaum.

A private celebration of Leslie's life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Brookfield Cemetery. Messages of comfort and support may be sent to the family at

www.arnoldlynch.com

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home

& Crematory

(330) 833-4839

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paquelet Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home Massillon

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved