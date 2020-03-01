|
Leslie L. "Les" Zurfley
Les and Jean Zurfley -
Together Again
age 87, of Bolivar, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020, in Altercare Country Lawn, Navarre. Born May 29, 1932, in Mineral City, he was a son of the late William and Martha Freed Zurfley. Les attended school in Mineral City, and went on to serve honorably with the United States Army during the Korean War. He married the former Jean M. Aul on November 2, 1963; the couple had a daughter Bridget, and shared 56 years of marriage prior to Jean's passing on January 29, 2019. Les was employed by the U.S. Ceramic Tile Company, East Sparta, Superior's Brand Meats, Massillon, and The Timken Company, from which he retired. He attended the Church of the Holy Trinity at Zoar. Some of his favorite pastimes were following his grandson Christian's school and sporting events,and working with wood, which included building birdhouses and splitting firewood. He also enjoyed travel with Jean.
Les is survived by his daughter, Bridget (Christopher) Harris of Canton; his grandson, Christian Harris; his sister, Imogene (Richard) Thompson of Navarre; and his nieces. Besides his parents and wife Jean, Les was preceded in death by his siblings, Mary Geckler, Paul, Richard and William Zurfley.
A funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 3rd., at 7 p.m., in the Strasburg Toland-Herzig Funeral Home, 140 S. Bodmer Ave., with Pastor Mark Gross officiating. Burial will be later, following cremation, alongside Jean in Strasburg's St. Aloysius Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Tuesday, 6 - 7 p.m. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Les, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. The family wishes to acknowledge Altercare Country Lawn and Absolute Hospice for their kindness, care and support - Thank You! It is suggested that contributions in Les' memory be made to the Church of the Holy Trinity, 1835 Dover-Zoar Rd. N.E., Bolivar, Ohio 44612.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 1, 2020