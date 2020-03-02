Home

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
140 S. Bodmer Ave.
Strasburg, OH 44680
(330) 343-6132
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
LESLIE L. "LES" ZURFLEY

LESLIE L. "LES" ZURFLEY Obituary
Leslie L. "Les" Zurfley

A funeral service will be held Tuesday, March 3rd., at 7 p.m., in the Strasburg Toland-Herzig Funeral Home, 140 S. Bodmer Ave., with Pastor Mark Gross officiating. Burial will be later, following cremation, alongside Jean in Strasburg's St. Aloysius Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Tuesday, 6 - 7 p.m. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Les, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. It is suggested that contributions in Les' memory be made to the Church of the Holy Trinity, 1835 Dover-Zoar Rd. N.E., Bolivar, Ohio 44612.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 2, 2020
