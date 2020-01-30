Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 North Market Ave.
Canton, OH 44714
(330) 456-7291
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 Market Ave N.
Canton, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
6:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
1517 Market Ave N.
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Henson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie P. "Les" Henson


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leslie P. "Les" Henson Obituary
Leslie "Les" P. Henson

age 63, of Waynesburg, passed away early Wednesday morning, Jan. 29, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. He was born Oct. 7, 1956 in Canton to Martha Stark. Les worked maintenance for Micky Borsellino for many years. He bowled at East Sparta and Imperial Lanes.

Survivors include his wife, Jean; daughter, Whitney (Jack) Marsh of Massillon; son, Michael (Candy) Henson of Canton; four sisters, one brother; grandchildren, Lauren, Jordan, Leah Marsh, Kevin Miller, Samantha Henson; great-grandsons, Josh Jr. and Braxton.

Calling hours are Friday 4-6 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral home, 1517 Market Ave N. Funeral Services will begin at 6 p.m.

Arnold-Canton 339-456-7291

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leslie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -