|
|
Leslie "Les" P. Henson
age 63, of Waynesburg, passed away early Wednesday morning, Jan. 29, 2020 in Aultman Hospital. He was born Oct. 7, 1956 in Canton to Martha Stark. Les worked maintenance for Micky Borsellino for many years. He bowled at East Sparta and Imperial Lanes.
Survivors include his wife, Jean; daughter, Whitney (Jack) Marsh of Massillon; son, Michael (Candy) Henson of Canton; four sisters, one brother; grandchildren, Lauren, Jordan, Leah Marsh, Kevin Miller, Samantha Henson; great-grandsons, Josh Jr. and Braxton.
Calling hours are Friday 4-6 p.m. at the Arnold Funeral home, 1517 Market Ave N. Funeral Services will begin at 6 p.m.
Arnold-Canton 339-456-7291
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Jan. 30, 2020