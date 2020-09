Leslie Stuart Harrold, M.D.There will be a memorial celebration of her life at the Truman House of Community Hospice on Saturday, Sept. 12th at 11 a.m. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Leslie, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website. Memorial donations may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663, or The Wilderness Center, 9877 Alabama Ave S.W., Wilmot, Ohio 44689.