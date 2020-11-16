Lester K. Berg
of Canton, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on November 15, 2020.
He is survived by his brothers Bob (Debbie) Craven of Canton, Ohio; William Craven; and sister Mary Ann Sanders-Tyus of Madison, WI. Lester was born on March 31, 1947 in Milwaukee, WI. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ernestine (Adkins) Craven; and brother, Charles Craven of Madison, WI. He was truly an amazing, kindhearted, and gentle man who loved Christ and who liked to help others. He had the ability to overcome many obstacles in his life. Everyone who met Lester loved him. His favorite sports teams were the Massillon Tigers and the Cleveland Browns. He enjoyed playing Uno and Cribbage and being a part of a team where he played baseball and bowled in The Special Olympics
. Lester loved animals, particularly his bird "Tweety" and cat "Peaches." He will truly be missed.
A private service will be held at the Warstler Cemetery, Canton, Ohio, on November 18, 2020, with Deacon Robin Adair of St. Augustine Church, in Barberton officiating. Condolences may be made to: www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell, 330-456-7375)