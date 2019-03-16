Home

Age 93, of Canton, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, in New Dawn Retirement Community, Dover, following an extended illness. Born March 9, 1926, in Sandy Hook, Kentucky, to the late Isaac and Cynthia (Hamilton) Stephens. Lester retired from LTV Steel in 1992 with 40 years of service and was a retired pastor having served the Crossview Worship Center (formerly IPCC) on Mill Rd. S.W., Canton, and the New Cumberland IPCC Church for 22 years. He was currently a member of Grace Fellowship Church. Preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis (Weddington) Stephens in 2008; two sisters, Delane King and Bertha Gibson; three brothers: Emory, Bunk and Chester Stephens.

He is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Keith Dickey; a son and daughter-in-law, Rev. Keith and Debby Stephens; a foster son and spouse, Edward and Jennifer Myer; eight grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; a special niece that he raised as his own, Trina (Bill) Sartaine; a special daughter, Ali Helm; a special granddaughter, Staci (Ed) Becker; three sisters, a very special sister: Enone Mays, Alpha Clevenger, Christine Bays; three brothers, Addy Earl Stephens, Herbert (Margaret) Stephens, Junie (Rita) Stephens. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to New Dawn Retirement Community, Dover and Aultman Hospice especially nurse, Heidi and aid, Beata for their special care given to Lester.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Grace Fellowship Church, 6282 Nave St. S.W., Canton, OH 44706, with Lester's son, Rev Keith Stephens officiating. Interment in Melscheimer Cemetery. Friends may call Monday from 6 – 8 pm in Grace Fellowship Church and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday from 10 – 11 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to Aultman Hospice or Grace Fellowship Church.

Published in The Repository on Mar. 16, 2019
