Rev. Lester Stephens
Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Grace Fellowship Church, 6282 Nave St. S.W., Canton, OH 44706, with Lester's son, Rev Keith Stephens officiating. Interment in Melscheimer Cemetery.
Friends may call Monday from 6 – 8 pm in Grace Fellowship Church and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday from 10 – 11 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to Aultman Hospice or Grace
Fellowship Church.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2019