Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Grace Fellowship Church
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Fellowship Church
6282 Nave St. S.W.
Canton, OH
REV. LESTER STEPHENS


REV. LESTER STEPHENS Obituary
Rev. Lester Stephens

Funeral services will be Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Grace Fellowship Church, 6282 Nave St. S.W., Canton, OH 44706, with Lester's son, Rev Keith Stephens officiating. Interment in Melscheimer Cemetery.

Friends may call Monday from 6 – 8 pm in Grace Fellowship Church and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday from 10 – 11 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to Aultman Hospice or Grace

Fellowship Church.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2019
