Lester Strode Sr.
Age 92, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 23rd, 2020. He was the seventh of eight sons born to the late Henry Sr. and Beulah Strode. He was born Aug. 29th, 1927 in Panola, Ala. He married his wife of 71 years on Dec. 24th 1948, Selena (Jackson) Strode. He is survived by his wife, Selena. He is also survived by his children, Mildred (Elmer) Duff of Detroit, Mich., Lester Strode Jr. (Canton, Ohio), Berma Mack (Texas), Ronald and Beverly Strode (Hawaii), Sandra and Onyango Bashir-Muhammad (Columbus, Ohio), Beulah and Ervin Wesley (Canton, Ohio), Michael Strode (Hawaii), Angela Strode (Hawaii), Dwight and Donna Strode (Colorado Springs, Colo.) and Dwayne Strode (Canton, Ohio). Predeceased are all of his brothers and his son, Donald Strode. He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family extends their gratitude for the extraordinary at home care provided by Paulette Tarver and her staff. Also, thanks for the services provided by the Mercy Medical Hospice Care team. A private graveside ceremony will be held by the family.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 5, 2020