Lewis D. Gandee
83, Canal Fulton, passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. Born on January 30, 1936 in Wanego, WV to the late J. Walter and Mallie (Lloyd) Gandee, he had been a Canal Fulton resident for over 56 years and retired from the
Babcock and Wilcox Co. with over 30 years of service. Lewis was a member of the Masonic National Lodge F&AM #568, the Canal Fulton Breakfast Club and especially loved spending time with his 15 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by sister, Iris June Gandee; Lewis is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Dorothy (Carpenter) Gandee; daughters, Twila (John) Haas, Tammy (Greg) Colaner, Tina (Mark) Daut and Teressa Gandee; 15 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; siblings, Madeline Matheny, Eugene Gandee and Treva (Jack) White.
Funeral Services will be held THURSDAY, 11:00am at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 E. Cherry St. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton, Jim Gindlesberger officiating. Burial at Clinton Cemetery. Calling Hours Wednesday, 5pm to 8pm at the funeral home.
www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
Published in The Repository on Feb. 19, 2019