LEWIS M. MCINTYRE II


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
LEWIS M. MCINTYRE II Obituary
Lewis M. McIntyre II

age 92 of Minerva, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019. He was born in Canton on December 12, 1926 to the late Lewis I and Margaret McIntyre. Lewis proudly served in the U.S. Navy during WWII, and after retired from Merit Plastics as a truck driver.

Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Betty; son William McIntyre; daughter Gloria Wade; grandson Ozzy McIntyre; four brothers; and one sister. Lewis is survived by his children Lewis (Kathy) McIntyre of Canton, Greg McIntyre of San Antonio, Texas, Darrell McIntyre of Canton, Diana Cook of Malvern, and Pam Barlett of Canton. Also survived by 19 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Private services will be held, and interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Cemetery.

Rossi (330)492-5830

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 7, 2019
