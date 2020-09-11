Lewis "Bud" Middaugh, Sr.



passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 9th, 2020 at Danbury Senior Living in Massillon, Ohio with his family by his side. Bud was born on May 5th, 1936 in Massillon, the son of the late Clyde and Catherine (Grosklos) Middaugh. He enjoyed bowling and was a popular race car driver.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn (Princehorn) Middaugh, whom he married on March 27, 1954; and his brothers, Eugene and Larry. He is survived by his children, Lewis (Catherine) Middaugh, Jr., Kathleen (David) Allen, Ralph (Mary) Middaugh, and Thomas (Barb) Middaugh; five grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and his sister, Sandy (David) Barnes.



A Celebration of Bud's life will be held on Monday, Sept. 14th, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday from 5-7 p.m. before the service.



