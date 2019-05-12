|
Lewis (Lus) Scott 1943-2019
Passed away at the age of 76 at Aultman Hospital on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Lus was born March 31, 1943 in Wilmington, N.C. to Lewis and Hazel (Gavins) Scott.
Preceded in death by
father, Lewis Scott; mother, Hazel Twilla; step-father, John L. Twilla; siblings,
Francine Scott, Norman Scott, and Michelle Williams. Survived by son, Lewis
(Suzanne) Scott of Calif., and daughters, Fran and Dana Scott of N.C., and Danil (William) Hull of Stow, Ohio. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Lorenzo (Nancy) and Linwood (Kristin) Scott; brother-in-law, Tony Williams; and mothers of children, Ann Scott and Jerline Wilder; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Private memorial service will be held for family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron
Published in The Repository on May 12, 2019