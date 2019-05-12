Home

Lewis Scott Obituary
Lewis (Lus) Scott 1943-2019

Passed away at the age of 76 at Aultman Hospital on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Lus was born March 31, 1943 in Wilmington, N.C. to Lewis and Hazel (Gavins) Scott.

Preceded in death by

father, Lewis Scott; mother, Hazel Twilla; step-father, John L. Twilla; siblings,

Francine Scott, Norman Scott, and Michelle Williams. Survived by son, Lewis

(Suzanne) Scott of Calif., and daughters, Fran and Dana Scott of N.C., and Danil (William) Hull of Stow, Ohio. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Lorenzo (Nancy) and Linwood (Kristin) Scott; brother-in-law, Tony Williams; and mothers of children, Ann Scott and Jerline Wilder; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Private memorial service will be held for family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Newcomer Funeral Home, Akron. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com

Published in The Repository on May 12, 2019
