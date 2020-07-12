Lewis "Rex" W. Whan



Lewis "Rex" W. Whan, 78, at peace after a long illness, he passed June 22, 2020 at the Trauman House in New Philadelphia. Lewis was born in Athens, Ohio on Oct. 2, 1941, to Herman Whan and Helen Gamble Whan. Lewis was a member of Arlington Avenue Church of God. Lewis was proud of the years he was in the Navy aboard the U.S.S. Forrestal. He worked at Minerva Wax Paper, Akro and Minerva Local Schools as a bus driver. People in town called Rex the tractor man. He did snow removal for 30 years on his tractor. Rex loved to be outdoors.



He is survived by Deborah Jovingo Whan, wife and companion for 33 years; children: Lewis (Tracy) W. Whan Jr. of Florida, Pamala Whan Smith of Florida, Robert W. Whan of Washington, Elisabeth Vance of California, Richard (Brandy) Jovingo Jr. of Boardman, Christopher (Samantha) Jovingo of Minerva, Lawrence (Tracy) Jovingo of Canton, Brandy (Brian) Jovingo Myers of Delroy, Joshua (Teresa) Whan, Sr. of Alliance, and Jeremiah Whan of Canton; 30 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Lewis is preceded in death by his two sisters, Bonnie Willson and Donna Mann.



Celebration of Life will be held July 15th., with calling hours at 11 a.m. and the service at 12 p.m. noon, at 142 Arlington Avenue Church of God, N.W. Canton. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Arlington Avenue Church of God. Thank you to Heritage Cremation Society in Louisville, Ohio.



