Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Libby Kay (Brenner) Savage

of New Albany, Ohio, was born on December 15, 1940, in Millersburg, Ohio, and passed away peacefully on February 26, 2019. Libby was the second child of Nathan and Esther (Kasse) Brenner, of blessed memory. A graduate of the Timken Mercy School for Nursing in Canton, Ohio, Libby became a nurse at Timken Mercy before meeting and falling in love with her beloved husband, Ron Savage, formerly of Canton. Ron and Libby lived in Canton from 1961 until 1986, when they moved to the Columbus, Ohio area.

Libby is survived by her husband, Ron; her five children: Robert Savage, Bryan (Allison)Savage, Joan (Harlan) Wahrman, Kevin (Debbie) Savage and Keith (Jenny) Savage. Her cherished grandchildren: Nathan Savage, Ashley (Scott) Schall, Courtney (Alex) Stebelton, Connor Wahrman, Zachary Wahrman, Alyssa Savage, Ainsley Savage and Jillian Savage; and great-grandchildren: Evelyn Rose Stebelton and James Lucas Schall. Libby is also survived by her sister, Elaine (Richard) Cole; brother, Arthur (Lois) Brenner; and sister-in-law, Sheri Nusbaum; along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Nathan and Esther (Kasse) Brenner, in-laws, Harold and Dina (Cooper) Savage; and brother-in-law, Jay Nusbaum (all of blessed memory). The family thanks Mt. Carmel Hospice and Evans Funeral Home for their tender care.

The funeral will be graveside service Friday, March 1, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at Maplewood Cemetery in New Albany. In lieu of flowers, Libby would like to be remembered through contributions to organizations that hold special meaning to her family: Nationwide Children's Hospital, The Ronald McDonald House, Mt. Carmel Hospice and any organization that supports cancer research. May her memory be a blessing. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus.

Published in The Repository on Feb. 28, 2019
