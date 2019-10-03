The Repository Obituaries
|
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Friendship Baptist Church
LILEY B. KELLY


1938 - 2019
LILEY B. KELLY Obituary
Liley B. Kelly

81, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, following an extended illness. She was born on March 10, 1938 in Reinzie, MS, to Moses and Birdine (Gilmer) Oliver. Liley was a member of Friendship Baptist Church; and a graduate of Washington High School, Class of 1957.

She is survived by her daughter, Vivian L. Brown-Moore; two grandchildren, Micheaux and Tahshon ; three great-grandchildren, Jaieon, Tasharra and Benjamin; sister, Geraldine (Midloskia) Fite; and a brother, Kenneth Oliver. She was preceded in death by her husbands, John L. Brown and Leonard Kelly; daughter, Sonja L. Brown; grandchild, Micih L. Brown; brother, Robert Oliver; and sister, Mildred Turpin.

Friends may call at the Friendship Baptist Church on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. with a Home Going Celebration at 11 a.m., Rev. Reginald J. Hye, officiating. Burial will follow in Massillon Cemetery. Messages of support may be sent to: www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Oct. 3, 2019
