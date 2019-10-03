|
|
Liley B. Kelly
81, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, following an extended illness. She was born on March 10, 1938 in Reinzie, MS, to Moses and Birdine (Gilmer) Oliver. Liley was a member of Friendship Baptist Church; and a graduate of Washington High School, Class of 1957.
She is survived by her daughter, Vivian L. Brown-Moore; two grandchildren, Micheaux and Tahshon ; three great-grandchildren, Jaieon, Tasharra and Benjamin; sister, Geraldine (Midloskia) Fite; and a brother, Kenneth Oliver. She was preceded in death by her husbands, John L. Brown and Leonard Kelly; daughter, Sonja L. Brown; grandchild, Micih L. Brown; brother, Robert Oliver; and sister, Mildred Turpin.
Friends may call at the Friendship Baptist Church on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 10 a.m.-11 a.m. with a Home Going Celebration at 11 a.m., Rev. Reginald J. Hye, officiating. Burial will follow in Massillon Cemetery. Messages of support may be sent to: www.paquelet.com
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Oct. 3, 2019