Lillian C. (Gallagher) McKenzie
Age 97, of Magnolia, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was born August 22, 1921 in Dixon, IL, a daughter of the late Michael and Lillian (Smith) Stoita, and had been a Magnolia resident since 1949. Lillian was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Magnolia and Women of The World. She served in the Army Medical Corps during World War II.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Floyd Lowe in World War II, Vernon McKenzie on Sept. 28, 1980, and Leroy Gallagher, on Sept. 9, 1989, and three sisters, Sophie and Magdalene Stoita, and Mary Hall. She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Vernon McKenzie, David (Terry) McKenzie, and Thomas (Linda Margo) McKenzie; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
Following private viewing for her family, according to her wishes, she will be cremated and a graveside service will be held in Magnolia Cemetery on Friday with Pastor J. Andrew Riggs officiating. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Lillian's memory may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, PO Box 464, Magnolia, OH 44643. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
Gordon (330) 866-9425
Published in The Repository on Apr. 21, 2019