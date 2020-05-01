Lillian Caroline Catlett
age 93 of East Rochester, passed away surrounded by her loving family at her home on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Lillian was born in Barger Ridge, Pa., on Oct. 2, 1926, the youngest of John and Florence (Auten) Bissett's thirteen children. In addition to being a full-time mother, Lillian worked at TRW for 30 years in the wax room. She was a loving, caring, kind, compassionate, fun person who loved her family. It was said by one family member, "Lillian is a remarkable woman having never painted herself as one." She greeted every grandchild and great-grandchild as "Darling" and became everyone's "Grandma Darling." She also enjoyed cutting hair, especially for her family members. She enjoyed sewing, doing crafts and showered her family with quilts, ceramics, and wooden creations. A renowned cook, she was famous for her homemade noodles, chocolate and butterscotch pies. Lillian, along with her husband and family, enjoyed traveling across America. She was so much fun and so full of joy. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Lillian is survived by her son, Ronald W. (Cindy) Catlett of North Canton; a daughter, Sherry (Roger) Bartley of Minerva; a son, Fred W. Catlett Jr of Minerva; a daughter-in-law, Susan Catlett of Sunset Beach, N.C.; nine grandchildren, and 20 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Lillian was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, F. Warren Catlett Sr., in 2019; son, Barry R. Catlett; sisters, Rachael Krause, Lottie Cather, Fannie Bissett, and Gertrude Bissett; brothers, Fred, Arthur, Chester, David, John, Leo, Thomas, and Woodrow Bissett.
A private funeral service will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. with Pastor Chet Howes of Faith Fellowship officiating. The public are welcome to join the funeral service through our virtual link which can be found at the bottom of the Catlett obituary on our website. Burial will follow at Moultrie Cemetery. Public visitation will be held at the Bartley Funeral Home, 205 West Lincoln Way, Minerva, on Sunday, May 3, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. with all of the current social distancing and building occupancy rules being observed. Face masks will be available for those who desire them. Friends wishing to visit virtually may do so on Sunday from 8 to 8:30 p.m. via the zoom link in the Catlett obituary on our website. Memorial contributions may be made to the Minerva Community Charitable Fund, 203 North Market Street, Minerva OH 44657. Friends may express their condolences on our website: www.bartleyfuneralhome.com.
Bartley, 330-868-4114
Published in The Repository on May 1, 2020.