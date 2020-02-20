|
|
Lillian Clara Sibila
age 96, of Canton, passed away Monday evening February 17, 2020. Born in Canton, Ohio to the late Duane & Ida Dunham, Lillian lived most of her life in Massillon and was a graduate of Washington High School in 1942. She was a Charter Member of St. Michael's Church, Charter Member and former President of St. Michael's Garden Club, Co-president 2005, Honorary member of Women of the Moose, Chapter #332, member of Earth Action Partnership, Inc. and also a member of the Humane Society of the United States. She enjoyed painting, writing poetry, flower arranging, gardening, collecting cookbooks and was an avid bowler and golfer. She had several of her recipes published and also a story she had written was published in Kathy Lamancusa's book "Flowers are for Love," along with a poem. She won many awards in floral arranging and for specimens she had collected from her beautiful garden. She had beautiful flowers in her yard all spring and summer and loved feeding the birds, squirrels, and deer that came into her yard. She loved animals.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Philip M. Sibila, in 1985; brother, Marvin Dunham in 2000; sister, Ruth Waddell in 2006; and daughter-in-law, Brigitte Sibila on February 10, 2020. She is survived by four sons: Philip "Terry" of Jackson Township, John and Peggy Sibila of Dover, Duane and Stephanie Sibila of North Lawrence, Kevin and Vickie Sibila of Zoar; 11 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; niece, Donna Roberson of Santa Fe, TX; and many other nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her family and friends, and her grandchildren. She always had a cookie jar full of cookies when they would come, and she loved attending their sports events. She always loved having friends and family in her home to eat, play games and cards.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Michaels Parish. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Family and friends may call Sunday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home, or Monday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church. The family would like to give a special thank you to the Aultman Hospice and the Aultman Compassionate Care Center.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 20, 2020