Home

POWERED BY

Services
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
(330) 494-9644
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Karlo-Libby Funeral Home
5000 Everhard Road NW
Canton, OH 44718
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Michaels Parish
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Michaels Parish

LILLIAN CLARA SIBILA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LILLIAN CLARA SIBILA Obituary
Lillian Clara Sibila

age 96, of Canton, passed away Monday evening February 17, 2020. Born in Canton, Ohio to the late Duane & Ida Dunham, Lillian lived most of her life in Massillon and was a graduate of Washington High School in 1942. She was a Charter Member of St. Michael's Church, Charter Member and former President of St. Michael's Garden Club, Co-president 2005, Honorary member of Women of the Moose, Chapter #332, member of Earth Action Partnership, Inc. and also a member of the Humane Society of the United States. She enjoyed painting, writing poetry, flower arranging, gardening, collecting cookbooks and was an avid bowler and golfer. She had several of her recipes published and also a story she had written was published in Kathy Lamancusa's book "Flowers are for Love," along with a poem. She won many awards in floral arranging and for specimens she had collected from her beautiful garden. She had beautiful flowers in her yard all spring and summer and loved feeding the birds, squirrels, and deer that came into her yard. She loved animals.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Philip M. Sibila, in 1985; brother, Marvin Dunham in 2000; sister, Ruth Waddell in 2006; and daughter-in-law, Brigitte Sibila on February 10, 2020. She is survived by four sons: Philip "Terry" of Jackson Township, John and Peggy Sibila of Dover, Duane and Stephanie Sibila of North Lawrence, Kevin and Vickie Sibila of Zoar; 11 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; niece, Donna Roberson of Santa Fe, TX; and many other nieces and nephews. She will be missed by her family and friends, and her grandchildren. She always had a cookie jar full of cookies when they would come, and she loved attending their sports events. She always loved having friends and family in her home to eat, play games and cards.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday at 11:00 a.m. in St. Michaels Parish. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Family and friends may call Sunday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Karlo-Libby Funeral Home, or Monday morning from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church. The family would like to give a special thank you to the Aultman Hospice and the Aultman Compassionate Care Center.
Published in The Repository on Feb. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LILLIAN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -