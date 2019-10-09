Home

Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
East Canton, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
East Canton, OH
Lillian D. Riffle


1936 - 2019
Lillian D. Riffle Obituary
Lillian D. Riffle

Age 82, of Louisville, passed away Tuesday Oct. 8, 2019 in Laurels of Massillon. She was born Nov. 6, 1936 in Goshen County, W.Va., to the late William and Savannah (Sines) Fitzgerald. Lillian retired from the Hoover Company after 22 years of service. She was a member of Army Navy Ladies Auxiliary 150, Post #3747 and Louisville Eagles aerie #2374.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Francis Riffle; second husband, Frank McCauley; one son, Rusty and one sister, Maxine Fitzgerald. Lillian is survived by five children, Rick (Connie) Riffle, Randy (Terrie) Riffle, Rhonda (Todd) Barwick, Ronnie Riffle and Robert (Crista) Riffle; 12 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren; one brother, James B. Fitzgerald; two sisters, Bonnie Strader and Hazel Townsend; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Friday Oct. 11, 2019 at 1 p.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton with Pastor Bruce Mont officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. Friends and family will be received Thursday 5-8 p.m. and one hour before services on Friday (12-1). Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at www.sandersfuneralhomes.com.

Sanders

330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on Oct. 9, 2019
