Lillian Halkides "Always the Music."
This youthful, black-haired, Texas beauty carried her artistic exuberance to Canton, Ohio in the fifty's. Left behind her eight siblings and parents
Luciano and Lydia (Ruiz) Flores in Corpus Christi.
While attending school her father formed a dance band
– a hobby that became a second career. Business college followed for Lil in San Antonio, Texas, working as a photographer's model for Corona Studios. She was employed by Josckys and Frost Brothers as a fashion model. With marriage to Jack Halkides in 1950, her life of dedication to her musical husband and ultimately two sons, was forged in Canton. She created a home filled with the aroma of succulent cuisine, friends to share "Lil's" humor and music. "Always the Music." Lil held a variety of positions while finding her way in the new city. She was a dance instructor at Arthur Murray's, in sales at Bon Marche and the Dutch Oven. Ever faithful to downtown, Lil served 25 years at the Stark County Clerk of Courts and retired from that office. Volunteering was important. The Canton Museum and Art Institute going back to its very inception "on the hill" and the first Chriskindel Mart. She was a translator for the Stark County Legal System and a member of the Canton Symphony Auxiliary. Lillian was most proud of her 30 years of serving the RNC as a member of the Central Committee and the honor of being chosen as an alternate delegate in Dallas during the 1984 Ronald Reagan Campaign.
Survived by her sons, Michael Halkides and Jack (Cathy) Halkides, grandchildren, Garret, Christian and Leah Halkides, step-grandchildren, Todd Biringer and Ashley Horst; step great-grandchildren, Dahl, Austin, and Mallory; sisters, Nancy Rossi, Rosie Soto and Claudia Graham, brothers, Nino (Arulia) Flores and Henry (Pam) Flores and many nieces and nephews including Nicole Seidler and Johnny and Michael Kinnaman. Preceded in death by her sisters, Flora Kinnaman and Janie Gonzales and brother, Chano Flores.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 4, 2019