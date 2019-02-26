|
|
Lillian Margaret Booher
75, of Canton, passed away on Friday, February 22, 2019, at Akron General Hospital. She was born in St. Catherine's, Ontario, Canada, on December 31, 1943, to the late Leslie and Lillian Taylor. She was employed as a cook at Mercy Medical Center, retiring in 2015. Lillian was a member of Faith Family Church and the Connect Groups at the church. She volunteered at Meal's on Wheel's and enjoyed crafts. Lillian loved her family deeply and will always be remembered as a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Leslie Taylor; and her sister, Betty Swayze.
She leaves her loving husband Jay, whom she married in 1964; children: Debbie (Scott) Durbin, Dawn Jones and Steve (Laura) Booher; grandchildren: Jason and Allison Booher, Dennis and Daniel Durbin, Christian and Cody Jones and Keira Gasper; three great grandchildren; and sisters, Diana Willis, Susan Winstanley and June Dufton.
In honoring her wishes, Lillian will be cremated and there will be no services. The family would like to send a special thank you to her Faith Family Church family for the love and prayers over the past six months and to Chapel Hill Community for the wonderful care and support given to Lillian. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Chapel Hill Community, 12200 Strausser St. N.W., Canal Fulton, OH 44614. The Reed Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Feb. 26, 2019