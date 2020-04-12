|
Lillian May (Materna, Grimm)
Hattery
90, passed April 11, 2020 from Alzheimer's.
She left a loving family: brother Dave (Janice) Materna; son Kenneth Grimm; daughter, Diana Kohl, grandson Thomas (Petra) Kohl and their children, Tobias and Annabella and granddaughter Melissa Neff and her children Liam, Maya and Rowan. Lill enjoyed quilting, cooking, gardening and family. She will be interred with her late husband Robert at Greenlawn Cemetery (Sandyville) near her mother.
A memorial will be held later, due to the virus, Thanks to the nurses and Aultman Compassionate Care for their kindness during her final days. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhoime.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Apr. 12, 2020