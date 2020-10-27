Lillian R. Blackshear
The Matriarch of her family, Lillian R. Blackshear, passed away. Her sunrise was October 22, 1932 in Birmingham, AL and her sunset was October 21, 2020. Lillian was born to the late Kelly Rice and Kalimay Cox Rice. Willie and Lillian Blackshear together had nine children.
She is preceded in death by children: Robin, Millon, and Kelly. She is survived by her children: Wilsheard II, Anthony, Eric, Nina, Adam, and Venus L. Blackshear. Lillian also leaves a multitude of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Lillian will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. She was a retired LPN private duty as well as a full time Pioneer Jehovah's Witness. Lillian's favorite scripture was Proverbs 3:5-6 which states: Trust in Jehovah with all your heart… She was baptized as one Jehovah's Witnesses in 1965. She attended the SE Kingdom Hall; which is now the Central Kingdom Hall, where she remained faithful right up until the end.
