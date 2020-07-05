Linda A. (Hopkins) ForakerAge 72, died Thursday after a five year battle with cancer. She was a life resident of Canton, 1965 graduate of Perry High School, retired from the insurance industry and was a very active member of the former Martin Luther Church.Preceded in death by her husband, James F. Foraker; parents, Edward and Marjorie Hopkins; and a brother, Edward Carl Hopkins. Survived by a daughter, Kristin Cahill of Parma; son, James E. Foraker (Holloran Parry) of Altamont, Calif.; and grandchildren, Meghan, Kaitlyn and Rylee Cahill.Services will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. in the Lamiell Funeral Home with Pastor Amy Downard officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Rylee Cahill Education Fund care of the family. Condolences may be made to:(Lamiell 330-456-7375)