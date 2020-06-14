Linda A. Shankle



In loving memory of Linda Shankle, we will be having a celebration of life on June 20th from 12 to 3 pm at Fairfield fire station, 6288 Firehouse St., Somerdale, OH. Linda Shankle passed away March 26th at her home in Myrtle Beach, SC at the age of 76. She was born on Feb. 1st 1944 in Syracuse, NY to the late Robert Henry Foss and Editha Arlene Love Foss. She grew up in Delmar, NY and was a graduate of Bethlehem High School. She moved to Canton, OH where she spent the second part of her life raising her family and working as a secretary in the insurance industry. She then retired and moved to Myrtle Beach, SC in 1998 where she spent the rest of her life.



Linda is survived by her long time partner of 31 years, Joseph P. Mazzei, three children, Kevin F. Shankle, Todd J. Shankle (Theresa), and Dana R. Shankle (Jennifer). In addition to her boys she is also survived by her two brothers, David R. Foss (Carolynne) and William H. Foss (LaVaun), and six grandchildren: Jordanna M. Shankle, Kevin B. Shankle, Zachary M. Shankle, Nicholas R. Shankle, Alexis A. Shankle and Alyssa N. Shankle, along with numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



She will be laid to rest in private ceremony at North Lawn cemetery on Friday. Please come share and celebrate the life of Linda with her family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store