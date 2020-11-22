Linda Ann Hoiles
Age 62, of the Canton/ Massillon area passed away Monday November 16, 2020 at her son's residence, 804 Sawmill Trail NE Massillon, following a brief illness. Linda was born July 6, 1958 in Akron. She was raised by her parents, the late Earnst and Marie Johnson. Linda served her country during the Gulf War as a sergeant in the U.S. Army.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Hoiles. Linda is survived by her son, Chris Szakacs whom she was a great inspiration to; her grandchildren, Kiley and Natalie Szakacs whom she loved dearly; sister, Kim Burgy and many close and special friends.
Graveside services will be held in the pavilion at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. Those wishing to share a memory or their condolences may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com
