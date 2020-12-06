1/1
LINDA BACON
Linda Bacon

"Together Again"

Surrounded by the love of her family and beloved pets, Linda Carol "Mema" Bacon went to be with the love of her life, Danny "Papa" Bacon, on Thanksgiving evening, November 27, 2020.

Preceded in death by her parents Rueben James and Patricia Ilene Nichols; husband Danny Bacon; brother James David Nichols; nephew Rueben Wray Nichols; and many adored pets. Survived by her son Jeffrey Scott (Lynoor) Bacon; grandsons Jordan Robert, Adrian Daniel, Kyrian Riley, and Tristan Lear Bacon; sister Constance (Don) McNew; brother Charles (Dianne) Nichols; sister-in-law Debby Nichols; stepdaughter Kelly (Kevin) Saeger; stepson Steve (Layla) Bacon; and many other step-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and cherished friends. Linda Carol Nichols was born in July 1949 in Canton, Ohio and was a lifelong resident of Hartville. She was the smiling face of The Frontier restaurant as their waitress for 40 years, as well as an Avon representative. She married her "sweet pea" Danny Bacon on May 29, 1976 and they raised their son Scott together. Her favorite pass times were reading with her husband over their morning coffee, Mema Mondays with her grandbabies, spending time with her sister, bird watching chickadees and bluebirds, listening to Bob Seger and Collin Raye, rooting for the Indians, or watching crime and forensic TV shows with her kitties, as she was lovingly referred to as a "cat lady." She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, fur mom, mother-in-law, and her greatest joy was in being a Mema. Her love filled the hearts of all who knew her and that warmth will carry her beautiful memory into eternity.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the ASPCA, World Wildlife Fund, AMVETS, or to a Leukemia And Lymphoma or Lung Cancer Foundation. A celebration of life and burial with her husband will be held at a later date, as well as a tree planting in their honor. Condolences can be mailed to:

176 Jefferson St. E., Hartville, Ohio 44632 or emailed to: JSB2313@gmail.com

Arnold Hartville, 330-877-9364

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
