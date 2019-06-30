|
Linda Barth Allen
73, of North Canton, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019. She was born February 10, 1946 in Canton, Ohio, to the late Glen and Zelma Barth. Linda graduated from Lincoln High School in 1964. She was a member of Dueber United Methodist Church. Linda retired from the Hoover Company with 32 years of service. Linda never met a stranger and was a wonderful cook especially her apple pie. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas; In-laws, Margaret and Thomas Allen; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John and Pauline Allen.
Linda is survived by her beloved and devoted son, Jeff Allen; sister and brother-in-law, Gloria and Carl Davidson; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
In honoring Linda's wishes she will be cremated and there will be no calling hours or service. Inurnment will be in Sunset Hills Memorial Gardens at a later date. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to Dueber United Methodist Church or Grace Hospice. Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel is entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com to sign the online guestbook.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on June 30, 2019