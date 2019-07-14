Home

Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Heitger Funeral Services, Massillon Chapel
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
LINDA CRAWFORD


1951 - 2019
LINDA CRAWFORD Obituary
Linda Crawford

Age 68 of Beach City, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at her residence. She was born April 5, 1951, in Massillon the daughter of the late Charles and Thelma (McFarren) Parnacott. Linda was a RN for 35 years. She was a member of St. Martin's Lutheran Church in Malvern.

Linda is survived by son, William Crawford; two granddaughters, Brianna (Dustin) Loudiana and

Angelina Crawford; great-grandson, Dean; two brothers, Larry (Violet) Parnacott and Leslie (Gimmy) Parnacott. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by first husband, David Sterner.

The family will receive friends on Friday, July 19, 2019, at Heitger Funeral Home - Massillon Chapel, 639 1st St NE, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with Rev. Wally Anderson officiating. Burial to follow the service at Union Lawn Cemetery in Navarre. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on July 14, 2019
