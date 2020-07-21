1/1
LINDA D. YOUNG
1944 - 2020
Linda D. Young

Age 76, of the Canton South, East Sparta and Bolivar areas, passed away the night of July 17, 2020 at Aultman Compassionate Care after a short struggle with Pancreatic Cancer. She was born June 20, 1944 to the late Warren and June (Duerr) Downard. She was a 1962 graduate of Canton South High School. She was at various times active in numerous organizations and activities including Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, the Pike Township East Sparta Historical Society, the Algonquin Mill and East Sparta Volunteer Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary to name a few. She enjoyed Amish Country, visiting family and friends and traveling, especially with several "Cronies" to West Virginia and Las Vegas. She formerly attended North Industry Christian Church and currently a member of First Christian Church, Dover.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Mehl Young; daughter, Melinda (Mark) Heavlin, grandchildren: Rachel, Myles and McKenzy all of Spruce Pine, NC; son, Todd (Heidi) Young, grandchildren, Adriann and Cameron of East Sparta; two brothers, Mahlon (Sharon) Downard and Keith (Andrea) Downard.

Friends and family will be received Thursday July 23, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. in the Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral home where social distancing and CDC guidelines will be followed. All other services will be private. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at: www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

Published in The Repository on Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Memories & Condolences
July 21, 2020
ehl, So sorry to hear that Linda has passed away. We remeber all the good times we had at FCC> We will be keeping you in our prayers.
David and Marilyn Baillie
