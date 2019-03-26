The Repository Obituaries
|
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
LINDA J. ANGEL

LINDA J. ANGEL Obituary
Linda J. Angel

76, went home to be with Jesus on March 24, 2019, following an extended illness. She was born in Massillon on May 14, 1942 to Paul & Elsie (McClintock) Heater. Linda was a member of Shepler Church, Millersburg, where she taught Sunday school and was very active in the ministries of the church. She was a representative for Plus or Minus 60 Television Ministries. She was dedicated to God and her family.

She is survived by her husband, Pastor Bob Angel, whom she married on March 2, 1970; Their children, Alan (Amy) Angel, Linda (Jim) Hale, Scott (Shelley) Angel, Karen Thompkins and Joshua Angel; thirteen grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; a sister, Carol Hoagland and a brother, Paul Heater In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Vickie Cauffman.

Friends may call from 12:00pm-1:30pm on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at the Paquelet Funeral Home with a service to follow at 1:30pm, Pastor Judy Merrick, officiating. Burial will follow at East Union Lawn Cemetery. Message of condolence and support may be sent to www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory

330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 26, 2019
