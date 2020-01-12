|
Linda J. Huddleston
passed away January 11, 2020 into the arms of Jesus after a difficult battle with cancer. Linda, age 68, resided in Jackson Township. She was born on Staten Island, New York November 7, 1951 to her parents Albert and Elinor Johanson. She married Barry Huddleston in September 1973. Linda and Barry were married for 46 years and had two daughters.
She is survived by her husband Barry, her daughters Lissa Hafner and son-in-law Zack, daughter Faith Huddleston both of Columbus, Ohio; her brother Glen Johanson of Louisville, Kentucky and her four grandchildren Sophie, Natalie, Roman and Beck. She is also survived by two cousins, Eddie Barth of Staten Island, New York and Richard Barth of Saint Cloud, Florida.
Linda was a 1969 graduate of Hoover High School and received a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from The Ohio State University in 1973. She loved interior decorating and owned her own business, "As You Like It Interior Decorating". She was one of the founding members of Pregnancy Choices of Stark County. Linda was a member of Canton Baptist and enjoyed fellowship with her longtime friends since coming back to Canton in 1978. She loved rescuing animals, especially cats, nature walks, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren. She was deeply loved by the Lord and her many friends. She will be greatly missed.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, January 15th from 10 am to 11 am at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. Funeral services will begin promptly at 11 am. Burial will take place at North Lawn Cemetery next to her Mom and Dad.
"To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord."
Paquelet Funeral Home
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Jan. 12, 2020