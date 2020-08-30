1/1
Linda Joyce (Welsh) Allison
Linda Joyce (Welsh) Allison

64, of Massillon, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her home on August 8, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. Born in Connellsville, PA, daughter to James Harfard Welsh and Sylvia LaRue (Collins) Welsh. Linda graduated with a Bachelor's in Education from Notre Dame College in Cleveland, OH. On November 27, 1981, she married her loving husband, Tim Allison, who survives. Linda was a dedicated Service and Support Administrator for the Stark County Board of Developmental Disabilities for over 18 years. She touched the lives of many, as she cared for members of the community with compassion and empathy. Linda was a past member of the Land of Lakes United Methodist Church and the Mother of Twins club. Linda loved her family, was adored by her daughters, and was devoted to her grandchildren. She always told you the truth, enjoyed time with close friends over a meal, and traveling, especially to the beach.

Preceded in death by her father; she is survived by her husband, Tim; daughters: Ashley (Jerry) Rogers, Amanda (Justin) Lesesky, and Abbie (Nick) Risher; six grandchildren: Harlan, Nora, Rex, Warren, Wren, and Rosie; mother, Sylvia Welsh; sisters, Kim (John) Kramer and Lori (Scott) Ostetrico; mother-in-law, Carol (Moser) Allison; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

While Linda's family grieves her loss, they are choosing to remember Linda in a way that honors her spirit. A Celebration of Life Ceremony will take place at Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens in Akron, OH, Sunday, September 6th from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. The family invites anyone who would like to share in the remembrance of Linda's life to join them. There will be a small service held at 3:30 p.m. The family asks donations be made to the American Liver Foundation or Aultman Hospice in lieu of sending flowers. An online memorial can be viewed at: www.karlofh.com


Published in The Repository on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens
SEP
6
Service
03:30 PM
Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens
