1/
Linda Joyce Kisela
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Linda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Linda Joyce

Kisela

Age 78, of Canton, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in her residence following a sudden illness. She was born in Canton, March 13, 1942, the daughter of the late William F. and Sara (Coventry) Grader. She was retired from the Timken Company.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Kisela.

Graveside services will be held at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens at a later date. Those wishing to share a memory or their condolences may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com.

WILLIAMS

FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES

330-455-0387

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Williams Funeral Home - Canton
2508 West Tuscarawas Street
Canton, OH 44708
330-455-0387
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Williams Funeral Home - Canton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved