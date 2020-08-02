Linda Joyce
Kisela
Age 78, of Canton, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in her residence following a sudden illness. She was born in Canton, March 13, 1942, the daughter of the late William F. and Sara (Coventry) Grader. She was retired from the Timken Company.
In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Kisela.
Graveside services will be held at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens at a later date. Those wishing to share a memory or their condolences may sign the online guestbook at www.dwilliamsfh.com
