Linda June Behringer
age 68, of Massillon, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was born in Orrville on May 28, 1952. She was a graduate of Tuslaw High School class of 1970. Linda enjoyed spending quality time with those close to her. She was a loving mother and grandmother who loved doting on her grandchildren. She also enjoyed gardening and ceramics.
She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Alice Glazer of North Lawrence; her son, Bradley Eckroad of Massillon; and brother, Jack Glazer. She is survived by her son, Brian (Donna) Eckroad; siblings: Betty Pratt, Burt and Larry Snyder; grandchildren, Sasha Eckroad and Cameron Eckroad; great-grandchildren: Addison, Zoey and Mattix; loving partner, Joseph Behringer; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at Newman Creek Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Greater East Ohio (70 W. Streetsboro Street #201, Hudson, OH 44236). Messages of support and sympathy can be made at: www.paquelet.com
Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.
