Linda June Behringer
Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at
the Paquelet Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at Newman Creek Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
Greater East Ohio (70 W. Streetsboro Street #201, Hudson, OH 44236). Messages of support and sympathy can be made at: www.paquelet.com
Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home,
330-833-4839