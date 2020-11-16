1/
LINDA JUNE BEHRINGER
Linda June Behringer

Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at

the Paquelet Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at Newman Creek Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Association Greater East Ohio (70 W. Streetsboro Street #201, Hudson, OH 44236). Messages of support and sympathy can be made at: www.paquelet.com

Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home.

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home,

330-833-4839

Published in The Repository on Nov. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Home
NOV
17
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Newman Creek Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
