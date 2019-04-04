|
Linda June Dreyer
age78, of Massillon, passed away Wednesday morning at Meadow Wind Health Care Center. She was born June 26, 1940, in Canton, to Abe and Marie (Goodstein) Dreyer. Linda Worked for the Stark County District Library in the business office and as a switchboard operator. She was a member of Temple Israel, 1958 McKinley High School graduate and attended Ohio State University. Linda was most passionate about dogs. She was a dog trainer, showed Shelties and was affiliated with the Canton All Breed Training club and Buckeye Dog School.
She is survived by a nephew, David Weddell of Phoenix, Arizona; brother-in-law, Nick Severn; close friends: Dar Buhecker, Ricky Randolph, Regina Perrine, Tobie Boyle, Ginny Soldatis and many other dear friends. She was preceded in death by a sister, Emily Severn.
Funeral services will be Friday 11:00 a.m. in Temple Israel with Rabbi John Spitzer officiating. Interment will be in North Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Temple Israel or the Stark County Humane Society.
Arnold-Canton, 330-456-7291
www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 4, 2019