Linda K. Decker
age 75, of Canton, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 after an extended illness. Born in Canton to the late Robert and Evelyn Hardie. Also preceded in death by her sister, Beverly Warden; brother, Robert Hardie and the father of her children, Douglas Decker. Survived by daughter, Vicki (Rick) Brendlen; son, Jeff Decker; two grandchildren, Amanda and Michael Malcolm; sister, Helen (Steven) Potirakis; brother-in-law, Robert Warden; special niece, Sherri (Josh) Culberson and numerous nieces and nephews. Linda was a longtime active member of The Slovak Club. She loved fishing, going to Nashville and an avid McKinley Bulldog Fan.
A celebration of life will be Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 2 p.m. at The Slovak Club, 1814 Henry Ave. S.W. Canton, OH 44706. To share a memory or send condolences, visit us at
www.SchneebergerFuneral.com
Schneeberger 330-456-8237
Published in The Repository on Mar. 13, 2020